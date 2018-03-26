Man charged in east Jackson robbery





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrest a suspect accused of robbing a man in east Jackson.

Jamarian Jordan appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on aggravated robbery and theft counts.

He is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint March 21 on Idlewild Street.

Police say the victim went to meet Jordan to buy a gun. Officers say Jordan pointed a gun at the man and stole $400 in cash plus two cell phones.

Jordan is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.

He returns to court April 5.