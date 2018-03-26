Mix of Sun And Clouds, Isolated Storms North





Weather Update:

We have a mix of sun and clouds across West Tennessee this morning. We’ve had a bit of bonus sunshine through the last few hours. That has allowed temperatures in the southern two-thirds of the area to rise into the middle 50s. I adjusted the high temperature for the midday show to account for the extra sunshine so far/warm trend. Looking at some of the hourly sounding data, there is a nice cap that is developing from south to north, that should keep us dry through the rest of the day. Though there is that small chance of the isolated light showers as moisture continues to increase ahead of the main trough… Otherwise, we’ll be waiting for the arrive of the upper low and associated cold front ejecting into the southern Plains. I’ll be back later this morning with another check of the full forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and again on CBS 7 at Noon.

