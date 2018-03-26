Mugshots : Madison County : 3/23/18 – 3/26/18 March 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/50Sabrina Johnson Show Caption Hide Caption 2/50Christian Barham Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/50Adam Burks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/50Amy Putz Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/50Antonio Byrd Violation of probation, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/50Antonio Thomas Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/50Bilal Manning Resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/50Billie Bateman Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/50Brandon Woods Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/50Brian Williamson Violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Caprice Polk Simple domestic assault, vandalism Charles McCormick DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations Christopher Brown Violation of probation Coryea Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Cravin Walker Vandalism, schedule VI drug violations Crystal Matheny Shoplifting-theft of property Dandre Perry Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Darius Cross Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Demetrius Phelps Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations Dexter Sowell Failure to comply, failure to appear Eris Pemberton Public intoxication, open container law Jakia Harris Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Jaycent Pankey Possession of stolen property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license Jeffery Epperson Failure to appear Jeremy Lindley Criminal impersonation, firearm used in dangerous felony Jermaine Moore Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Joe Hamdorff DUI John Fisher DUI, open container law John Olsen DUI John Robinson Failure to appear Joseph Smith DUI, reckless driving Junathean Wilson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Justin Robinson Driving no revoked/suspended license Karen Noble Aggravated assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Keith Reames DUI Kevin Jones DUI, open container law, leaving the scene of accident Lewis Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license Marie Mask Violation of order of protection Martina Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Nathan Maliszewski Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Octavious Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Patricia Martin Simple domestic assault Ricardo Villeda-Ramos DUI by consent Robin Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Sedarious Fuller Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange Tanner Perkins DUI, open container law Tawona Nance Failure to comply Tocia Cobb Criminal simulation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Tony Johnson Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Wayne Boykin Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.