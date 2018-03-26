Mugshots : Madison County : 3/23/18 – 3/26/18

1/50 Sabrina Johnson

2/50 Christian Barham Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

3/50 Adam Burks Violation of probation

4/50 Amy Putz Violation of probation



5/50 Antonio Byrd Violation of probation, contempt of court

6/50 Antonio Thomas Resisting stop/arrest

7/50 Bilal Manning Resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear, violation of probation

8/50 Billie Bateman Contempt of court



9/50 Brandon Woods Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/50 Brian Williamson Violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/50 Caprice Polk Simple domestic assault, vandalism

12/50 Charles McCormick DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, schedule VI drug violations



13/50 Christopher Brown Violation of probation

14/50 Coryea Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/50 Cravin Walker Vandalism, schedule VI drug violations

16/50 Crystal Matheny Shoplifting-theft of property



17/50 Dandre Perry Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/50 Darius Cross Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

19/50 Demetrius Phelps Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations

20/50 Dexter Sowell Failure to comply, failure to appear



21/50 Eris Pemberton Public intoxication, open container law

22/50 Jakia Harris Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

23/50 Jaycent Pankey Possession of stolen property, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in a dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/50 Jeffery Epperson Failure to appear



25/50 Jeremy Lindley Criminal impersonation, firearm used in dangerous felony

26/50 Jermaine Moore Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

27/50 Joe Hamdorff DUI

28/50 John Fisher DUI, open container law



29/50 John Olsen DUI

30/50 John Robinson Failure to appear

31/50 Joseph Smith DUI, reckless driving

32/50 Junathean Wilson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation



33/50 Justin Robinson Driving no revoked/suspended license

34/50 Karen Noble Aggravated assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

35/50 Keith Reames DUI

36/50 Kevin Jones DUI, open container law, leaving the scene of accident



37/50 Lewis Thompson Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/50 Marie Mask Violation of order of protection

39/50 Martina Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

40/50 Nathan Maliszewski Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



41/50 Octavious Jones Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

42/50 Patricia Martin Simple domestic assault

43/50 Ricardo Villeda-Ramos DUI by consent

44/50 Robin Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license



45/50 Sedarious Fuller Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, simple possession/casual exchange

46/50 Tanner Perkins DUI, open container law

47/50 Tawona Nance Failure to comply

48/50 Tocia Cobb Criminal simulation, unlawful drug paraphernalia



49/50 Tony Johnson Burglary of motor vehicle-not parts, possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

50/50 Wayne Boykin Violation of community corrections





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.