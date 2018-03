Police say man assaulted officer during domestic dispute





JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple officers with the Jackson Police Department responded Monday morning to a domestic dispute in south Jackson.

Police confirm an adult man was fighting with a relative when officers arrived at the home in the 500 block of Chester Levee Road.

Police say the man then assaulted one of the arriving officers. According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the man may have mental health issues.