TDOT talks construction plans around the Hub City





JACKSON, Tenn. — Seeing a “lane closed” sign in Jackson is almost a daily occurrence, and Monday was no different.

“We’re going to have one lane closed down, the inside lane, closed down for some minor repairs underneath the bridge that goes over Hollywood Drive on the bypass,” Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said.

The minor repairs were to fix some deterioration happening under the bridge causing some rebar to show. TDOT also says they have a bigger repair planned in the years to come.

“We have a future repair project maybe scheduled for 2020,” Lawrence said. “So we want to go in there and do those minor patches to hold until the bigger repair project is coming up.”

There was also construction scheduled for the U.S. 45 Bypass this past weekend, but it was canceled due to the possibility of storms.

“Even though it maybe didn’t rain during the day, there were some high winds, and that plays a part in placing these steel beams across the bridge,” Lawrence said.

TDOT rescheduled the steel beam placement for the weekend after Easter, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 6.

If you plan to travel during the Easter holiday this weekend, there’s a little good news for you. Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, all temporary lane closures will be opened until 6 a.m. Monday.