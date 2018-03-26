Teens charged in north Jackson auto break-in





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested three teenagers accused of breaking into cars in north Jackson. A neighbor said he caught them in the act and called police.

“It’s just kids making dumb decisions,” Tennessee Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Justin Williams said.

Williams said he caught several people trying to get in a vehicle early Saturday morning on Walnut Creek Drive.

“I yelled at them, asked them what they were doing, and didn’t phase them,” he said. “So, I escalated my voice and then I ran after them and I got a partial plate of their license plate.”

Jakia Harris, 18, Tony Johnson Jr., 18, and D’Andre Perry, 19, were formally charged Monday in Jackson City Court with weapon, burglary and theft counts.

Police said they picked the three and a juvenile up Saturday after stopping a vehicle matching Williams’ description.

“Admitted to multiple vehicles being entered and stealing property from Walnut Trace North subdivision,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson said.

Police said they found a stolen wallet in the vehicle and a gun in the trunk. Williams said he is glad they are off the streets. “If somebody was breaking into my vehicle, I’d want somebody trying to stop them, so I just figured it was the neighborly thing to do,” he said.

Police said the teens also admitted to stealing property from neighborhoods in Madison County.

Harris, Johnson and Perry are all being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond each. They are due in court at 9:30 a.m. April 5.