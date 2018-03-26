U of M Lambuth planetarium announces upcoming public shows





JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth Campus has announced the schedule for upcoming public shows at the M.D. Anderson Planetarium.

April shows at the planetarium include:

– Tuesday, April 3, 5:30 p.m. – “Time-Space”

– Tuesday, April 10, 5:30 p.m. – “Light Years from Andromeda”

– Friday, April 13, 3:45 p.m. – Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show: “Seasonal Stargazing – Spring”

– Tuesday, April 17, 5:30 p.m. – “Life: A Cosmic Story”

– Tuesday, April 24, 5:30 p.m. – “Hubble Vision”

– Saturday, April 28, 9:30 a.m. – Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show: “Seasonal Stargazing – Spring”

Doors open 15 minutes before show times. For safety reasons, there is no seating once the “In use” lights are on. No food or drink is allowed in the auditorium.

The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium is the only public planetarium in West Tennessee outside Memphis, according to a release.

The planetarium’s 30-foot dome seats 60 and presents regularly scheduled public shows via its Digitarium Alpha 2+ digital projector, according to the release.