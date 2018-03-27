BREAKING: West TN Healthcare to purchase Tennova Healthcare facilities





JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has approved a resolution to buy Tennova Healthcare facilities in West Tennessee.

The West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees approved the resolution during a Tuesday evening meeting.

The acquisition involves Tennova’s Jackson, Dyersburg and Martin locations.

They are looking at a purchase price of $67 million, with the final amount to be determined at closing.

Leaders of the board say the acquisition will have a positive impact on their long-range financial plan.

