BREAKING: West TN Healthcare to purchase Tennova Healthcare facilities
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has approved a resolution to buy Tennova Healthcare facilities in West Tennessee.
The West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees approved the resolution during a Tuesday evening meeting.
The acquisition involves Tennova’s Jackson, Dyersburg and Martin locations.
They are looking at a purchase price of $67 million, with the final amount to be determined at closing.
Leaders of the board say the acquisition will have a positive impact on their long-range financial plan.
