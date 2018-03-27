Englewood Baptist Church invites all for Easter week celebration





JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church is honored to host a week of services dedicated to Easter celebration.

Englewood Baptist Church hosted one of many services Tuesday night for Holy Week.

Holy Week celebrates the life of Jesus Christ, from the time he died on the cross until he arose from the grave.

Connect Ministry Coordinator Jordan Hall says this week is a chance for Christians of all denominations to get together and celebrate what Jesus has done in their life.

“We’re all just celebrating the same thing. Easter is something we actually celebrate all year around because we all know in our hearts that we’ve asked Jesus into our heart and he is alive, and so this is just the celebration of that,” Hall said.

For service times, visit the Englewood Baptist Church website’s events page.