Guests enjoy 14th Annual Taste of McNairy Food Festival





JACKSON, Tenn.–Guests enjoyed the 14th Annual Taste of McNairy Food Festival Tuesday night.

Tuesday evening, community members gathered at the Selmer Community Center to support a great cause. The Taste of McNairy is held by Habitat for Humanity. Admission was only $10 and kids 6 and under attended for free.

“Everyone that’s come out here in one way or another has helped us build this house and we not only rely on funding through events like this, we also rely on companies donating goods, donating services and we get to see all the people and say ‘thank you’ and how much we appreciate them, says President of the McNairy Habitat for Humanity, Joe Schike.

The McNairy Habitat for Humanity just finished their 7th house. Funds raised are going towards their 8th house and they hope to raise more.