Mostly Cloudy Mild And Windy Today!





Weather Update:

We’re off to a mild start today with temps in the middle to upper 50s this morning. We can thank the persistent southerly winds ahead of the main trough. Temps will continue to warm to day through the 60s to around 72 for the high temperature for the day. though, if we get a few breaks in the clouds and sunshine we very well may make it into the middle 70s today. Rain chances will remain at bay through the day time hours as High pressure is still anchored off to the SE, eventually falling heights and the trough will win out and showers, some heavy, will take over. The main story today however will be the strong wind gusts, which could be as high as 35- 45 mph in some areas especially west of Jackson. West or East traveling will be difficult with the strong southerly wind gust through the afternoon. So exercise caution of you have a high profile vehicle. I’ll be back later this morning at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 for Midday and Noon on CBS 7.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

