Mugshots : Madison County : 3/26/18 – 3/27/18

1/20 Brandon Brown Contributing to delinquency of a child, simple possession/casual exchange

2/20 Carmel Salem Failure to appear

3/20 Henry Wilson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/20 Joshua Jarman Simple domestic assault



5/20 Keanan Wade Contributing to delinquency of a child, schedule VI drug violations

6/20 Keith Oaks Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

7/20 Kevin Cathey Criminal simulation

8/20 Latonya Watkins Violation of community corrections



9/20 Moniece Sholar Schedule IV drug violations, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

10/20 Nathan Bryant Failure to appear

11/20 Rashad Holloway Schedule VI drug violations, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

12/20 Rayshion Johnson Failure to comply



13/20 Ricco Jenkins Violation of community corrections

14/20 Robert Sheppard Failure to comply

15/20 Sheron Falls DUI, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

16/20 Tarcus Wilkes Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



17/20 Tina Blackwood Violation of community corrections

18/20 Tracy Jones Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/20 Transzan Jones Failure to appear

20/20 William Hayes Aggravated assault, failure to appear









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/26/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/27/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.