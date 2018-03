No one injured in Oakfield house fire





OAKFIELD, Tenn. — An eyewitness news tipster first alerted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News of a house fire at Edgemont Cove in Oakfield.

Fire investigators confirm there were no injuries and that several pets that were inside the home are safe as well.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 10 to 15 minutes and officials confirm it started in the kitchen.

