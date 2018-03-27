Tips to remember while filing taxes





With Tax Day just around the corner, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs has a few helpful hints on how to get the most of your tax refund this year.

Tax Day is on Tuesday, April 17, and officials say there are several things to keep in mind while filing your taxes.

– Get your refund fast through direct deposit

– File your tax return for free: If your income is $54,000 or less, if you are 60 years old or older, or if you have a disability or speak limited English, you can generally get free tax return preparation assistance at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance location. Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs also offer free tax help for all tax payers, particularly those 60 and older, with questions on pensions and retirement-related issues.

– Beware of potential tax fraud

– File electronically and request your refund be direct deposited into your account.

– Vet your Certified Public Accountant. You can verify a CPA’s license online with the Tennessee Board of Accountancy, at www.verify.tn.gov, or by contacting the Tennessee Board of Accountancy to find out if any complaints have been filed.

– Use identity theft prevention measures, including not carrying your social security card or Medicare card.

– Check your credit report

Stay alert for phone scams. The IRS will not call or email to verify your identity by asking for personal or financial information, demand immediate payment without first sending a bill in the mail, require you to use a specific payment method for taxes, ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone or by email, or threaten to have law enforcement arrest you for lack of payment

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of identity theft involving your income tax return, report it to the IRS.