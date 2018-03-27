TWRA confirms alligator sightings in West Tennessee





FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A recent sighting of a seven-foot alligator is one of several confirmed alligator sightings in Southwest Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The TWRA shared a video on their Facebook page of the seven-foot gator they say was recently spotted by a TWRA employee in the Wolf River Wildlife Management Area in Fayette County.

“Alligators are naturally migrating into Tennessee from the southern border states,” the post says. “TWRA has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee. Alligators migrating into Tennessee is just another species that we must learn to coexist with like many of the other southern states.”

