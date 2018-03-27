Young Touchstone Employment Opportunities

Not happy in your current job? Young Touchstone is looking for team members in both Jackson and Lexington.

Join a culture that is centered on a people first policy. Safe environments is in our DNA.

Production Associates, CNC Operators, Welders, and Maintenance Technicians are needed now.

Hourly rates are $15.21 to $19.79 per hour.

Health, dental, and vision insurance are available along with a 401k, with company match.

To apply visit: wwwwabtecjobs.com

Join a company who believes in people.