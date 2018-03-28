Andrew Hicks resigns as Lexington’s head basketball coach

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Andrew Hicks announced the news he was resigning as the Lexington Tigers head basketball coachearlier this week, he confirmed with WBBJ 7 eyewitness sports Wednesday night. He said the move just came at the right time and he felt like God was talking to him, his wife and family.

Hicks spent the past four seasons in Lexington where he won a region championship in his first season. The Tigers never did win a state championship under his command, but Hicks said it’s a lot more than wins and losses.

“We’ve measured our success on how our kids do after they graduate and we’ve been blessed to have a lot of successful kids once they get out, whether they go off to school and play ball or earn degrees, you know we feel like we built a family atmosphere,” Hicks said.

Hicks will now take his talents to Shelbyville Central and lead their program.