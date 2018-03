Area wrestlers raise funds for fellow wrestler who died in Crockett Co. car crash

TRENTON, Tenn.–Local athletes raise money for one of their own who lost their life..

At the beginning of March, authorities say local wrestler Zach Baker died in a two vehicle crash in Crockett County on Highway 412 East at the Highway 188 exit.

Among the nearly 300 attendees, 34 wrestlers from Dyersburg, Trenton, Union City and Memphis raised $1,245 for Baker’s family.