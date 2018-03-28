Crockett Co. leaders take stand against sexual assault





CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders and residents in Crockett County take a stand against sexual assault.

The county issued a proclamation Wednesday and held a signing for the Start By Believing campaign.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, which is designed to bring attention to the problem.

Leaders say they hope to shift attitudes toward such assaults.

“Sexual assault happens more often than we may realize,” WRAP program manager Mara White said. “It happens here in our own community. And so it’s really important to have the county involved, to have people commit to helping victims and survivors of sexual assault.”

Organizers urge victims to not be afraid to report an attack.