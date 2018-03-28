Donations to American Red Cross will be matched for Giving Day





JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday, March 28, is the day when thousands across the country come together to stand up for their neighbors in need.

March 28 is Giving Day, a movement started by the American Red Cross to help those affected by disasters.

The organization is asking for help reaching their goal of helping 25,000 families.

Energy Transfer, Sunoco and Willow Springs Foundation have offered to match all donations made by midnight Wednesday, matching up to $225,000.

All donations are tax deductible.

If you would like to donate, visit the American Red Cross website.