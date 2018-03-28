Family of inmate files suit against local prison operated by CoreCivic

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.–The family of an inmate, allegedly beaten to death at the Hardeman County Correctional Center, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Carolyn Johnson, the wife of Earl Johnson is suing the prison operated by CoreCivic.

Court papers filed Monday state Johnson died in November 2017 after he was severely beaten and then denied adequate medical care.

The family’s attorney, Ty Clevenger said CoreCivic has paid millions in settlements and damages across the U.S., because of what he claims is the constant pattern of understaffed facilities, resulting in violence.

“Frankly, we want to hit them in the pocketbook hard enough so that they understand it’s not profitable to let inmates get murdered,”

said Clevenger.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to CoreCivic for comment.

The director of public affairs, Jonathan Burns said their “top priority is providing a safe, secure and humane environment for those entrusted to their care.” Burns said CoreCivic “has not yet been served with the lawsuit.” But per policy he said, “we do not comment on pending litigation.”