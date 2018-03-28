First Presbyterian Church holds special service to celebrate Holy Week

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson area churches continue their recognition of Holy Week, Wednesday with a special noon service at First Presbyterian Church.

The community worship service is the third this week. All services are open to the community to celebrate Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday. Church leaders said the service is another way for them to open their doors to the entire community.

“This is a special opportunity for First Presbyterian Church to come together with other churches in the community for an interdenominational recognition of Holy Week as we celebrate the coming resurrection of our Lord in Jesus Christ on Sunday,” said Ceil Cowells, director of Congregational Life at 1st Presbyterian Church.

Offerings from Wednesday’s service will go to RIFA, Area Relief Ministries and Birth Choice.

Holy Week continues Thursday and Friday with services at Northside Assembly and Skyline Church of Christ.