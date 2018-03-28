Gov. Haslam OKs school safety plan recommendations





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam has approved the recommendations of a school safety panel, including a security risk assessment of all Tennessee public school facilities.

Haslam announced the approval Wednesday of the recommendations from the panel that he appointed. Two other immediate priorities identified by the panel included an increase in available resources to help secure school resource officers, and providing a statewide technology application for the anonymous reporting of security threats.

Haslam says in a statement the assessment of every public elementary and secondary school to identify risks should begin immediately. He says the assessments should to be finished before students return to school in the fall.

The statement says each school’s emergency operations plan must identify and update specific facility risks on an annual basis.