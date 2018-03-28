Heavy Periods Of Rain Through Thursday, Clearing Out Later That Evening





Weather Update – 7:38 p.m. – Wednesday

Moderate rain has moved in, with areas further south expecting to see heavier amounts as rain slowly moves through tonight. A cold front will gradually stall out in northern Mississippi/Alabama before lifting back north. This will cause some concern for possible storms along the boundary, especially in areas along and south of I-40.

Tonight:

We were very mild last night with lows staying in the low 60s. Will be much cooler tonight, but still mild with most areas staying in the mid to upper 50s. Occasional rain is expected as such, but will mainly be heaviest now through just before midnight. As the frontal system moves slowly northward it will bring the possible threat for strong storms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for many counties just south of I-40, but the main weather threat will be in the form of possible flash flooding and damaging winds.

Because of how slow moving the system is, that means rain excessive is likely. Widespread amounts of around 2-3 inches can be expected, with areas further north seeing less. Localized areas further south can see up to 5 inches. All of West Tennessee is in Flood watch until 7 a.m. Thursday and any locations that are in low lying areas or near bodies of water, such as rivers, will likely see minor flooding.

For now, the forecast for Thursday is showing isolated light showers through the afternoon as a cold front moves through that evening, which finally clears us out of whatever rain we had left lingering with decreasing clouds later that night. I’ll have more updates tonight at 10 p.m. but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

