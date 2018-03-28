Humboldt Public Library holds annual Easter egg hunt





HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Kids in Humboldt kicked off the Easter holiday with a fun event.

Children of all ages participated Wednesday in the Humboldt Public Library’s annual Easter egg hunt.

The hunt was color coordinated for each age group, along with a special egg, which if found offered a special prize.

Children’s Librarian Sarah Peden tells us that events like these are an important part of getting children to learn.

“We like having things for kids of all ages to come to the library and do, mostly so they know that the library is an exciting place so they’ll continue to come back and eventually read and foster that life-long love of learning,” Peden said.

The hunt was held indoors this year due to the weather.