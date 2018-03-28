Lifeline Blood Services announces need for donors





JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services has announced that West Tennessee’s blood supply is in a vulnerable position.

“We have an immediate need for blood types O negative, B negative and A negative,” Lifeline Blood Services Director of Community Services Tonya Johnson said in a release.

Negative types are rare and it’s harder to recruit enough donors, the release says.

Donor turnout at blood drives across West Tennessee has also been lower than expected for the past few weeks.

“LIFELINE must replenish the supply of all these blood types to make sure patient needs are met in the 17 hospitals and eight Air Evac helicopters we serve,” Johnson said in the release.

You can give blood this week at Lifeline Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson or at a blood drive scheduled in other West Tennessee communities.

Blood donor hours at the Sterling Farms Drive location are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Thursday, March 29:

Jackson Mad. Co. General Hospital from 7-11:00 a.m.; 12-6 p.m.

Decatur Co. General Hospital Parsons from 12-6 p.m.

Friday, March 30:

Trenton Healthcare and Rehab from 11 a.m. .- 4 p.m.

Regions Bank, Henderson from 12-4 p.m.

Bumpus Harley Davidson, Jackson from 12-5 p.m.

For more information, call 800-924-6572 or 427-4431, or visit www.lifelinebloodserv.org.