Local leader talks about West TN Healthcare’s purchase of Tennova properties





JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare said it will soon own three more properties. The company said it plans to purchase Tennova Healthcare facilities in Jackson, Dyersburg and Martin.

“This is a plus for West Tennessee,” Jackson Chamber President/CEO Kyle Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon said the move will give people better access to quality health care.

“You think about what you’re able to do here in Jackson or what type of health care you’re able to access in a community this size,” Spurgeon said. “You don’t find that in a lot of other communities our size throughout the country.”

West Tennessee Healthcare declined our request for an on-camera interview. West Tennessee Healthcare CEO James Ross released a video on Facebook.

“This is good news for West Tennessee Healthcare associates and physicians,” he said. “It is especially good news for West Tennesseans all across our 18-county region.”

Tennova Healthcare CEO Lance Beus released the following statement: “Joining a larger regional network of hospitals and providers makes sense in the current environment and positions us for the future. We are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality care and this will continue once we join with West Tennessee Healthcare.”

Hospitals in Haywood, Gibson and McNairy counties recently closed.

The $67 million deal is expected to close May 31.

Once the deal is finalized, West Tennessee Healthcare said it will employ more than 7,000 people and operate seven hospitals across the region.

In another statement to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, West Tennessee Healthcare says they are evaluating their options and specifics of the purchase have not been finalized. The organization says there are adequate reserves to fund the purchase, though the company is evaluating options for restructuring their debt.