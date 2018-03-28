Local sheriff’s office warns against new scam





CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say they do not know exactly how scammers get your name and number, but what they do know, is that if it seems to good to be true, then it probably is.

“I’ve had two incidents lately where people have reported that they have been called, and some of their family members are supposedly involved in a wreck and have been arrested,” said Becky Keith, Public Information Officer for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith said the caller then said they needed bail money immediately, in the form of Walmart gift cards.

“And I don’t see how you’re going to bond anybody out with Walmart gift cards,” Keith said. “That was a new one for me.”

Officials said scams have come in the form of phone calls, emails, and the latest in Carroll County, comes in your mailbox.

“She had received a priority mail envelope. Inside was a check for $1,986.11 There was a letter explaining what needed to be done,” said Keith.

This letter included detailed instructions on how the check must be cashed and used to carry out “financial services” at a local Walmart. If you follow all the steps, it says, you get to keep $200.

“Somebody is not going to send you $2,000 in the mail and tell you keep $200 it,” Keith said. “It’s just not going to happen.”

Investigators said scams like this are not unusual, but are very difficult to track.

“You can’t trace them back because it’s going to bounce around from place to place and usually end up overseas,” said Keith.

So what should you do if this situation happens to you?

“You should hang up on them. Do not give them any of your personal information. Contact your local law enforcement,” Keith said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry tried calling the phone number included in the paperwork, but no one answered.

Keith said the lady who found this most recent scam in her mailbox, called the sheriff’s office immediately and fortunately did not lose any money.

Investigators said if you receive a similar surprise envelope in your mailbox, and it seems suspicious, to contact your local law enforcement immediately.