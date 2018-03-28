Man arrested in Martin restaurant break-in





MARTIN, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after an early morning break-in at a Martin restaurant, according to the Martin Police Department.

Rocha Kimmel, 20, of Martin faces burglary, theft and vandalism charges after the break-in at the Huddle House on Hawks Road, according to a police report.

An employee at the restaurant found that a window had been broken when they came in for work Wednesday morning, according to the report.

Once inside, they found a window to the office was also broken and two cash deposit bags were missing.

Surveillance video showed someone break one of the windows around 1:30 a.m. and enter the building, break into the office and then leave with the cash through the back door, according to the report.

Investigators interviewed Kimmel later Wednesday and say he admitted to breaking into the restaurant and taking the money, according to the report.

The total value of the broken windows is estimated at $1,565, according to the report. A total of $537.52 in cash was reported missing from the restaurant.

Kimmel is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.