Mugshots : Madison County : 3/27/18 – 3/28/18

1/22 Roy Byrum Violation of probation, prohibited weapons

2/22 Aaron Tate Failure to appear, failure to comply

3/22 Bryan Oldham Contempt of court

4/22 Maxwell McFarland Violation of community corrections



5/22 Courtney Stovall Failure to appear

6/22 Daneisha Hicks Violation of probation

7/22 Deon Conner Simple domestic assault

8/22 Holly Pitcher Unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/22 Jaden Moses Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

10/22 Jamael Jeter Fugitive, hold for Gibson County

11/22 Jesse Andrade Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to delinquency of a child

12/22 Jesse Buelow Failure to appear



13/22 Jimmy Neal Shoplifting-theft of property

14/22 Jordan Winston Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/22 Joseph Reynolds Methamphetamine precursor, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/22 Kevin Doss Violation of community corrections



17/22 Kyle Walker Violation of probation

18/22 Latawnya Cole Shoplifting-theft of property

19/22 Lisa Morris Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia

20/22 Martez Poe Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony



21/22 Patrice Whisnant Failure to appear

22/22 William Jones Theft of property over $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/28/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.