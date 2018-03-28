Niecy Pearson





Funeral services for Niecy Pearson, age 73, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Pearson died Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm.Mrs. Pearson will lie in state Saturday afternoon at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church from 2:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.