Roy “Lonnie” Thompson





Graveside services for Roy “Lonnie” Thompson, age 66, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018 at 11:00 am at Deliverance House of Prayer Memorial Gardens. Mr. Thompson died Friday, March 23, 2018 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Monday from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.