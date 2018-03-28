Steady Rains Continue, Heavy At Times





Weather Update:

It’s been a very soggy morning commute for all of West Tennessee. As expected aloft a broad upper trough slowly will continue to move east through the Mississippi/Tennessee valley. We will remain in a southwesterly flow aloft which will continue to pump moisture into the area, this will be focused by mid level energy waves which will also translate through the mean flow through the day. At the surface, a cold front will gradually stall out in northern Mississippi/Alabama before lifting back north just a bit as another larger wave drops into the Upper Plains. There is some concern for thunderstorms along the boundary, especially in areas along and south of I-40. There has been some level of instability developing on hourly guidance via insolation/filtered sunshine this afternoon. I’ll keep you updated on that trend through the morning and into this afternoon. The main concerns will continue be with the steady and sometimes heavy rain that leads to localized flash flooding and increasing creeks and small streams.

