TDOT announces lane closures on Interstate 40 for pothole repairs

JACKSON, Tenn.– While TDOT crews will not be working this holiday weekend, they have announced their construction schedules leading up to the holiday.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they will have temporary, rolling lane closures Thursday, March 29 on Interstate 40 in the east and west bound lanes, between mile markers 79 through 82 for pothole repairs, weather permitting.

Additional lane closures are scheduled for I-40 next weekend, again weather permitting.