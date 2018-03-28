Third suspect charged in Hardin Co. barn fire





HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A third person has been arrested after an October 2017 barn fire near Savannah.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday that Nick Duncan, 30, of Waterloo, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday on an indictment charging him with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit arson.

Duncan is the third suspect charged in connection with the Oct. 31 fire on Fox Hollow Loop Road that damaged a hay barn containing 175 bales of hay, the release says.

The TBI is assisting the Tennessee Fire Investigation Services and Hardin County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

Duncan has been released from the Hardin County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Bradley Balentine, 30, and Patty Provence Smith, 41, have previously been arrested and face additional charges in connection with the incident, according to the release. They remain in the Hardin County Jail.