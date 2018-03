Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers closes I-40 lane





JACKSON, Tenn. — A crash involving two tractor-trailers left one lane of the interstate closed Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, minor injuries were reported in the crash.

One lane of I-40 westbound, near mile marker 85, was shut down while crews worked to clear the wreck.

Traffic was moving slowly through the crash as crews attempted to remove both the trucks and debris from the road.