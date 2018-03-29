Crews respond to multiple morning crashes in Chester County





CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Slippery roads apparently caused multiple wrecks Thursday morning in Chester County.

The first happened on Highway 100 West. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened just after 7 a.m.

They say the driver of the car was heading east when she crossed the center line and ended up in the creek. Officials say she only has minor injuries and is expected to be OK. She was the only one inside the car.

Another wreck took place near the intersection of Highway 45 and White Road involving a large truck and a jeep.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was there as two people were taken to the hospital. Investigators on scene told us they are expected to be OK.

Traffic on Highway 45 came to a crawl as crews cleaned up. There was no word on what caused the crash.