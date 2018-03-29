DAR chapter recognizes area vets during Vietnam Veterans Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–Friday, was the first federally recognized Vietnam Veterans Day.

The ladies with the Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter of Jackson-Madison County were the first to host the veterans during Thursday’s event.

The honor guard from Vietnam Veterans Post 995 were there for the posting of the colors and the 13 folds of the flag followed by retiring of the colors and taps. DAR Regent, Beth Bates talks about the importance of the Daughters of the American Revolution in hosting these types of events.

“It reminds me how important the DAR is and its mission for historic preservation, education and patriotism,” said Bates.

On March 29, 19-73, U.S.troops ended combat in Vietnam.