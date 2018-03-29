East Jackson shooting sends one man to hospital





JACKSON, Tenn.–There was a heavy police presence Thursday night after a shooting in East Jackson.

Jackson Police say around 7:30, one man was sent to the hospital after a shooting at a local apartment complex. Jackson Police say the shooting occurred in the Parkway East Apartments off Roosevelt Parkway. Police say a man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was sent to a hospital. Jackson Police would not give any information about suspects or any other details surrounding the shooting.

