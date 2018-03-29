Jackson City Council meets for monthly agenda review meeting





JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson City Council members discussed authorizing a pricey property in Jackson at their monthly agenda review meeting.

City Council members talked about authorizing a $222,000 property purchase located on Airways Boulevard for the Parks Maintenance Operations Department. City Council members went over changes for future council members including age requirements and how long potential members should live in district. Other topics discussed Thursday night included the Park Master Plan and the annual grants for the Safe Hope Center.