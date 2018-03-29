Jackson leaders eye new property for Recreation & Parks Dept.





JACKSON, Tenn. — Part of the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department could soon have a new home. The city is considering purchasing a new piece of property. The Jackson City Council is expected to take up the issue at their meeting Tuesday.

A building at the intersection of the Highway 45 Bypass and Airways Boulevard could soon be home to the Jackson Maintenance Operations Department.

“Most of it is ready to walk into and use,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said.

Gist said the current facility on Wisteria Street is nearly 50 years old, badly deteriorated and needs to be demolished.

“Having to work in the building, it’s not good for them,” Gist said. “It’s not safe for them. It’s not healthy.”

Jackson Recreation and Parks Department Executive Director Tony Black said they have outgrown the facility.

“We’ve added new people, and the facility that they’re in has become kind of cramped,” he said.

Gist said the new property includes two buildings with about 20,000 square feet. He said the property will cost the city $220,000.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked Gist if the city can afford it. He said yes.

“We already have the funding available,” Gist said. “It was set aside several months ago for another purchase we had in mind which did not materialize.”

Gist said the new building needs some renovations, which he does not expect to cost more than $10,000.

Gist says they originally had another property in mind but that the more expensive deal fell through.

If council members approve this deal Tuesday, Gist said they hope to move in within six to eight weeks.