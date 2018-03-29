Jefferson Award: Bruce Hussey





Pastor Bruce Hussey is in charge of spearheading “The Table” every Monday night in Jackson.

“We just try to love people and meet their needs,” said Hussey.

The Table is a community dinner that feeds hundreds of families in need. Many volunteers serve donated food.

“We work to strengthen families and bring community together,” said Hussey.

He’s run the non-profit for the past 24 years, along with after school and summer school programs at The Hope Center to help low-income families.

“Hopefully we are touching someone that might need a hug,” said Hussey. “I’m probably the least important person here. I got a great staff.”

His humble attitude and contributions to the community is why he was voted for March’s Jefferson Award, a nationwide award that honors local people who go above and beyond in public service.

“You know, when I think of something in leadership, I think of what Bruce represents. It’s a privilege to know him,” said Kris Arnold, a longtime friend of Hussey’s.

“We just believe in people until they can believe in themselves,” said Hussey.

