Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. gives ‘Thumbs Down to Texting & Driving’





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to promote the fourth annual “Thumbs Down to Texting and Driving” campaign during the month of April.

April is nationally recognized as Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and agencies participate in the campaign by promoting safe driving habits and increasing awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Throughout April, the THSO will use the #ThumbsDownTN hashtag to promote the campaign on social media.

“In 2017, 120 people lost their lives due to distracted driving,” Sgt. Joe Gill with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said in the release. “All we ask is that drivers pay attention to driving. You can return the call later — 120 people died that still should be with us today.”

In 2017, there were 24,781 traffic crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor, according to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network. Of those crashes, 120 were fatal, according to the release.