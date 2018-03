Marvin Sapp headlines “Gospel on the Move” event at Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Grammy nominated gospel artist was in the Hub City, Thursday night for “Gospel on the Move.”

Recording artist Marvin Sapp and others headlined the “Gospel on the Move” event, attended by hundreds at Oman Arena.

Sapp is known for his hit song “Never Would Have Made It.”

Doctor Logan Hampton, president of Lane College, spoke at the event. Local chorus groups from Humboldt and Bolivar also performed.