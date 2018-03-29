Medical marijuana bill clears Tennessee legislative hurdle





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill has cleared another panel despite opposition from law enforcement, state health officials and Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

In a 9-2 vote Wednesday, a House committee advanced legislation by Republican Rep. Jeremy Faison to remove criminal penalties for possessing cannabis that can’t be smoked for people with any of about a dozen medical conditions. They’d need a doctor’s order.

Marijuana products still couldn’t be legally obtained in-state.

To appease Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss’s concerns, Faison amended the bill Wednesday to remove chronic pain and nausea as qualifying conditions.

Before other recent amendments, the bill initially established a medical marijuana program.

Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell has favored medical marijuana, but not recreational. She cast a tie-breaking vote to push the bill through another panel last month.