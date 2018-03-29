Mugshots : Madison County : 3/28/18 – 3/29/18

1/17 Michael Cole Retaliation for past action, vandalism, DUI

2/17 Bobby Claybrook Fugitive - Hold for other agency

3/17 Carlson Cole Violation of probation

4/17 Christopher Hardy Schedule VI drug violations, violation of probation



5/17 Cody Sharp Failure to appear

6/17 Cortney Harvey Contraband in penal institution, schedule II drug vioaltions

7/17 Denise Snyder Failure to appear

8/17 Gina Ellington DUI



9/17 Jerry Hughes Shoplifting-theft of property

10/17 Jimmy Womble DUI

11/17 Lavadious McKinney Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/17 Mykeka Shields Harassment (oral threat)



13/17 Orlando Morris Failure to appear, violation of probation

14/17 Sam Saleh Failure to comply

15/17 Sarah Elrod-Ferrell Schedule I drug violations, legend drugs-possess without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/17 Shavoria Grady Violation of probation



17/17 William Adams Failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 3/29/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.