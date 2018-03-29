Nashville PetSmart raided over video of sick, hurt animals





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A video of sick and injured animals led to the raid of a PetSmart in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department spokesman Brian Todd told The Tennessean that Metro Animal Care and Control had received a video and photos showing that animals at the business were receiving inadequate care. The health department and police raided the pet store Thursday.

Todd said the injured or sick animals have been confiscated, but did not disclose the number.

In a statement, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said a store employee sent them documentation of management refusing to provide veterinary care to keep costs down so they could earn bonuses. PETA says the animals involved included small mammals such as guinea pigs and a mouse.

The newspaper couldn’t reach PetSmart for comment.