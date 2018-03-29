Paul V. “P.V.” Mount, Jr





Paul V. “P.V.” Mount, Jr., age 78, died on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his Jackson, TN residence surrounded by his family.

“PV”, as he was known to many, was born in Honolulu, HI on September 15, 1939, the son of the late Paul Vernon Mount, Sr. and Helena Meyer Mount. He attended Jackson High School where he played football and was a member of the Babe Ruth Team that won the World Series from Jackson. He retired from GM&O and ICG Railroads as a Conductor with forty-five years of service. After retirement he enjoyed spending time at his lake at Cedar Grove, where he loved to fish and walk the land. He enjoyed playing tennis, Racquetball and Ping Pong. He was a long-time member of Woodland Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Sykes Mount of Jackson; two daughters, Ranee Terry and husband Danny of Jackson and Paula Davis and husband Jimmy of Decaturville, TN; three sons, Bill Mount and his special friend Leslie Senter of Jackson, David Mount of Jackson and Ronald Mount of Murfreesboro, TN; his grandchildren, Jason Terry, Justin Terry, Jenna Terry, Brooke Scott, Parker Mount and Fallon Mount and three great-grandchildren, Peyton Terry, Eli Terry and Paxton Terry. He will also be missed by his faithful canine companion, “Little Buddy” Cyrus.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, March 30, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Maurice Hays and Bro. Stacy McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Friday, March 30 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Clifft Sykes, Jim Day, Chris Long, Collin Long, Peyton Terry and Slayton Day.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jackson-Madison County Humane Society, 23 Pinnacle Drive, Jackson, TN 38301 and Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Road, Jackson, TN 38305.

