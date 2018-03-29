Peggy Gotcher Douglas





Peggy Gotcher Douglas, age 89, of Buchanan, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. Her funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, March 30, 2018 at Paris First United Pentecostal Church, 2512 W. Wood Street in Paris with Pastor Mark Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow at the Pound Family Cemetery in Buchanan. Peggy’s grandsons will act as pallbearers.

Mrs. Douglas was born in California on February 23, 1929 to the late Heber George Gotcher and the late Lena Josephine Robinson Gotcher. She married Orville “Doug” Douglas on August 24, 1949 and he preceded her in death in 2013. She is also survived by her daughters: Becky (Mark) Bryson of Puryear, Barbara Pound of Buchanan, Beverly (Riley) Ramsey of New Concord, Kentucky, Betty Cowen of Beaumont, Texas, Shirley Hale of Paris, Tennessee, Tammy Dunfee of Prescott, Arizona; a son: Tommy Dunfee of Prescott, Arizona; grandchildren: Steve (Sharon) Hale, Ron (Cindy) Hale, Kenny (Rachel) Hale, Tanya Hale Treasure, Gary (Kelli) Cowen, Greg Cowen, Alvin (Kienan) Cowen, Arlen Cowen, Brenda (Jason) Carr, Timothy Allen, Heather Allen, Daralyn (David) Kirkpatrick, Austin Ramsey, Tiffany (Sacramento) Herrera, Bethany (Anthony) Peppers, Brianna Bryson (Fiancé, Russell Gray); twenty five great-grandchildren, and eleven great-great-grandchildren; sister: Bessie Leper of Missouri; brothers: Joe (Marlie) Gotcher of California, Jimmy Gotcher of Hawaii, and Rick Gotcher of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Peggy is also preceded in death by daughter: Tina Dunfee; sons-in-law: Lloyd Hale and Russell Pound; granddaughter: Miranda Pound (in 2004); and brothers: Clyde, J.D., and Gene Gotcher.

Peggy was known for her many talents. She worked along side her husband in many projects, from barn building to upholstery. She was an accomplished seamstress and cake decorator, creating the dresses and cakes for her daughters’ weddings. Peggy loved gardening and canning. Above all, she loved her family. She would stop whatever she was doing to play a game with her grandchildren and later in life her great-grandchildren. Peggy was know as a prayer warrior. She loved her church, Pastors, and church family. She was a longtime member of Calvary Tabernacle in McKenzie and most recently, Paris First United Pentecostal Church.

Memorials may be made to: American Heart Association or Paris First United Pentecostal Church.