More Showers And Storms This Afternoon





Weather Update:

Steady rains continue this morning mainly across the eastern 2/3 of West Tennessee. Overnight a persistent band of heavy rain set up along and south of I-40 dumping 2-4″of rain. That instability boundary has tended to weaken this morning, but is still producing light to steady light showers. Through this morning another surface low pressure was analyzed in east-central Arkansas, this low will finally move NNE along the Mississippi River towards the lower Ohio Valley through this afternoon. The low will gradually swing a cold front through the area. Meanwhile aloft an upper low will that has kept the region in the SW to NE oriented moist flow will lift NNE towards the Great Lakes, this will allow drier air to push in behind the front bringing an end to this episode of heavy rain with drier air and cooler temperatures. Latest hourly guidance still tries to develop some instability, this is likely associated with the upper trough’s cold pool moving over the relatively warmer moist air in West Tennessee. With steepening lapse rates and available instability its possible a few updrafts will organized into a line of storms as the main front moves east. Though for now strong or severe threat seems quelled.



